Posted: Aug 14, 2017 12:17 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 12:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority held a special meeting on Monday to approve a First Amendment to Bond Indenture. Commissioner Mike Dunlap explained what that means, and why.



Commissioner Dunlap says that the financing is complete, and it was flat, so there will not be additional funds needed for that.



This decision came with the recommendation from the Washington County IT department, and is being done with the hope for inmate safety, as well as safety for the county.



The receipt in that meeting was approved as well.