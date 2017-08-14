Posted: Aug 14, 2017 3:03 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 3:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Police responded to a call on Monday morning after a male showed up at the local Hospital Emergency room with several stab wounds. When Officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered there were actually two male subjects with injuries. The injuries were not life threatening, and both were released from the hospital, but when questioned, the two subject’s stories as to what happened did not match.



Police determined that an incident started at a trailer house located in North West Bartlesville. Officers located a resident at the trailer house who stated the two men had forced their way into his trailer around 7:00 that morning, and there was a fight. The resident stated they left the area driving a red car and he chased after them in his own car, claiming to have chased them out to a rural area of Osage county where he rammed their vehicle causing it to crash. The resident then claims that a second fight broke out at that location and he stabbed one of the men with a pocket knife.



The resident took officers out into Osage county to road 2145 where the red car was located wrecked. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has worked the accident and the Osage County Sheriff’s office has worked the stabbing incident.



Investigators arrested 27-year-old Michael Joseph Martinez from Pawhuska and 20-year old Marvin Lee Clark III from Wynona on charges of First Degree Burglary for the incident which occurred at the trailer house in Bartlesville.