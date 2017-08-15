Posted: Aug 15, 2017 6:17 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 6:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You are invited to an evening to honor the best in law enforcement Friday night. Bartllesville Area Crime Stoppers has asked chiefs of police in Bartlesville, Dewey, Ramona, Nowata, and South Coffeyville along with the Washington and Nowata County Sheriffs to nominate an officer of the year. The evening will also honor a detention officer of the year for Washington County and a dispatcher of the year from the Bartlesville police department.

The doors open for the eent Friday night at 6:30 at the Hilton Garden Inn with the dinner to follow. Retired educator and former member of the Crime Stoppers USA Board of Directors, Estella Quintanilla of Loredo, Texas is the guest speaker. Quintanilla lead a crime stoppers program in the Loredo School system which gave students a way to anonymously report dangerous behavior and criminal activity. Loredo is on the U. S. - Mexican border and there is a free flow of human and drug traffic which goes back and forth between the two countries. Quintanilla will relate her experience working with teens asking them to do the right thing rather that become part of the cross-border drug trade and human traffickng activity with the cartels.