Posted: Aug 15, 2017 8:48 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 8:48 AM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners approved the sale of several county owned properties this week at the meeting of the Osage County Commissioners. The sale of the properties was unopposed and the original bids for each property were accepted.

Jake Bruno provided a planning and zoning update for the past quarter. He stated that they saw a decrease in the issuing of building and land permits, however it is not unusual for this time of year, most permits are issued in the winter and spring months.

The Commissioner also signed the contract with Osage County Auction Company, owned by Cody and Lauren Garnett of Pawhuska, for the upcoming sheriffs auction on September 30 at the Osage County Fairgrounds.