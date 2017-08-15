News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 15, 2017 8:48 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 8:48 AM
Kennedy Building and Property Sales Topics for Commissioners
The Commissioners approved the sale of several county owned properties this week at the meeting of the Osage County Commissioners. The sale of the properties was unopposed and the original bids for each property were accepted.
Jake Bruno provided a planning and zoning update for the past quarter. He stated that they saw a decrease in the issuing of building and land permits, however it is not unusual for this time of year, most permits are issued in the winter and spring months.
The Commissioner also signed the contract with Osage County Auction Company, owned by Cody and Lauren Garnett of Pawhuska, for the upcoming sheriffs auction on September 30 at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
Lastly, during citizens input District #2 Commissioner Kevin Paslay encouraged everyone to come out for the Kennedy Building Auction on Wednesday at 2:33pm hosted by Chupps Auction Company. Following the auction of the Kennedy Building the Commissioners will meet for a special meeting to sign the sale contract, pending the sale of the building is over the 80 percent of appraised value requirement. The Special Meeting of the Osage County Commissioners is scheduled for 4pm on Wednesday.
