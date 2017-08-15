Posted: Aug 15, 2017 10:20 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 10:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

When the Inter-State Rodeo thunders into the arena at Walter Johnson Park in Coffeyville this week. Out of the 284 professional athletes are cowboys and cowgirls from fourteen states but a handful of them that won't have far to travel to compete in Coffeyville.

Saddle bronc rider from Nowata, Luke Long is in his second year of pro rodeo competition. He competed in ranch rodeos before he joined the PRCA. He moved to the Nowata area eight years ago. When he competed in ranch rodeo, his team qualified for the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Finals in 2014. Long will ride on Friday night.

Team roper, Tanner Braden lives in Dewey and has team roped since high school. The 2008 Dewey High School graduate has competed at the pro rodeo in Coffeyville about five times and has placed in the first round of the team roping but has never won the rodeo. The team will run their first steer during slack on Thursday morning and their second steer during the Friday night evening show.

Tracy Nowlin of Nowata is a seasoned barrel racer who has competed at the Coffeyville rodeo numerous times. Nowlin says she has rodeoed since she was "little-bitty," and qualified for the International Finals Rodeo fourteen times and the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo eight times. She will compete Thursday night.

The rodeo takes place Wednesday through Saturday at Walter Johnson Park in Coffeyville. Performances begin at 7:30 each night.

Local talent and nationally known announcer Justin McKee of Lenapah will call the action.