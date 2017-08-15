Posted: Aug 15, 2017 12:09 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 12:09 PM

Officials from state and federal agencies are investigating what's being called a gas purge site in Pawhuska.

Pawhuska Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld issued a statement which says a gas purge site was discovered near one of their school buildings. Neufeld said the district is working to determine the safety of the school site. School starts in Pawhuska on Thursday.

Neufeld says the school district is working closely with the Governor’s Office, the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, EPA Region 6, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the State Fire Marshall to determine the safety of our school site. She says Pawhuska Schools will follow guidance from officials on what actions will be taken regarding the well.