Posted: Aug 16, 2017 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2017 9:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Pawhuska will NOT start school as planned on Thursday. School administration confirms that there will not be school either Thursday or Friday due to problems with the gas purge site discovered near one of the schools.

We reported earlier that Superintendent, Dr. Janet Neufeld issued a statement which says a gas purge site was discovered and that the district is working with the Governor's Office, the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, EPA Region 6, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the State Fire Marshall.