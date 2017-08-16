Posted: Aug 16, 2017 10:16 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2017 12:22 PM

The National Association of Commissions for Women recently presented the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women with its 2017 Achievement Award during the 47th Annual NACW Conference and Business Meeting held in Buffalo, NY.

“We are honored to accept the award for our work in Oklahoma towards bringing awareness of the impact of domestic violence to light,” said OCSW Chair Maria Trapp-Braly. “This award is a testament to the Commission’s work to educate Oklahomans on the importance of why domestic violence should not be a hidden secret and should be discussed openly.”

Throughout 2016, OCSW held a series of Community Conversations across the state that provided women with an opportunity to discuss the physical, mental, psychological and spiritual impact of domestic violence. The commission engaged women in conversations concerning the warning signs, indicators and potentially abusive behavior that can endure or worsen if they are not addressed. Once the conversations were over, the commission held a statewide summit to discuss its findings and to recommend solutions on preventing domestic abuse.

The NACW mission is to sustain, strengthen and advocate for women’s commissions in their work to promote equality and justice for all women and girls and to ensure they are represented and empowered in their communities to thrive and succeed.