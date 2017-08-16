Posted: Aug 16, 2017 12:59 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2017 12:59 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has announced that the Legislature must return in special session to deal with the $215 million shortfall caused by a proposed smoking cessation fee being struck down.



Article 5, Section 55 of the Oklahoma Constitution states that no money shall be paid out of the state treasury, except through an appropriation by law.



Fallin said state law (Title 62, Section 34.55) allows the director of Office of Management and Enterprise Services to borrow money from treasury funds to satisfy monthly allocations of appropriations made from the General Revenue Fund, but the appropriation has to be made by the Legislature.



The three agencies that received the bulk of the money from the proposed cessation fee are the Department of Human Services, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.



DMHSAS would have received $75 million (about 23 percent of its total appropriation), OHCA would have received $70 million (about 7 percent of its total appropriation), and DHS would have received $69 million (about 10 percent of its total appropriation).



Without legislative intervention, DMHSAS said it would run out of state appropriations in November. OHCA said it would run out of state funds in January and DHS said it would out of state funds in May.



The funding shortfall is the result of the Oklahoma Supreme Court last week striking down a smoking cessation fee approved this past legislative session.