Posted: Aug 16, 2017 1:20 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2017 1:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission has released the Oklahoma Aviation And Aerospace Economic Impact Study, to which we received a copy of the Executive Summary. The study started in the summer of 2016, and studied all 109 airports in the state, as well as off-airport aviation and aerospace employers, and military aviation. As a whole, about 240,400 jobs are supported in the state through these fields, and Tulsa specifically, is seeing growth.



The study shows that almost $44 billion each year is being contributed to Oklahoma's economy.





