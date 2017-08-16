News
Local Events
Posted: Aug 16, 2017 1:34 PM
Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland Addresses Chamber Forum
Charlie Taraboletti
Phillips 66 Chief Executive, Greg Garland told a Bartlesville Chamber forum his company continues to grow and continues to return about 40 percent of net profit back to stockholders in the form of dividends. Garland started his presentation talking about Phillips 66 overall and then narrowed his focus to people and places. Garland highlighted 203 million dollars in taxes paid to the state, 395 million dollars in payroll in the state and more than 3 thousand 6 hundred employees, including 70 new hires this year.
Garland continued to narrow his focus to what is going on in Bartlesville -- both with facilities and in people.
Garland also spent time Thursday talking with employee groups.
