Posted: Aug 16, 2017 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2017 3:17 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse today. Michael LaRue is facing a felony charge of stalking. LaRue has been charged in multiple similar incidents in the past.

According to an affidavit, LaRue showed up at the workplace of a young women several times to engage socially even though she had stated multiple times she did not want to have any contact with LaRue beyond the services of her business. The victim also received multiple letters from LaRue which stated his love for her. One of the letters also contained a detailed description of a trip the victim made to a convenience store without Larue present.

LaRue’s bond has been set at $50,000.