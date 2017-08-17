Posted: Aug 17, 2017 5:05 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2017 5:05 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Drink up, Caney! The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinds the boil water advisory for the City of Caney. The advisory was issued because of a pump failure resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Laboratory testing of samples collected from the City of Caney indicate no evidence of contamination, and officials deem all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination to be resolved. Caney has been under the Boil Water Advisory since Sunday.