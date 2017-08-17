Posted: Aug 17, 2017 12:19 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2017 12:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Recent storms have caused damage around the local area with power outages and scattered debris. Among those who have experienced damages, is Jane Phillips Medical Center.



According to Laurie Kendall, Jane Phillips Medical Center lost electrical power in the patient tower on August 10 due to a blown transformer. The emergency generator switched on for emergency power to allow staff to provide safe patient care.



Kendall says that the transformer is being replaced with a custom-built part that is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. A diesel-powered generator has been installed to provide full electrical power to the patient tower.

