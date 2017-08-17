Posted: Aug 17, 2017 3:18 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2017 3:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Ward Long is facing multiple charges including domestic abuse and felony assault and battery on a police officer for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Long and a female were arguing when he hit her with part of a chair. Long was waiting in a bedroom in the residence when a Bartlesville Police officer approached him. The officer had a weapon drawn in case Long was dangerous. Long shouted at the officer to drop his weapon and leave the residence. Long then slapped the officer who tried to grab Long by the arm to detain him.

While trying to get Long to the ground a second officer was summoned who deployed his tazer which did not phase Long. After a struggle the two officers were able to get Long in to handcuffs.

Long’s next court date is set for September 1 with bond set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.