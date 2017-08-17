Posted: Aug 17, 2017 3:24 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2017 3:24 PM

Some have noticed some strange markings around the Pathfinder Parkway and around town. After reaching out to Kelli Williams, the mystery has been solved.



Williams says the markers were placed by Heartland Surveying & Mapping Co. of Muskogee, a contractor for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The markers can be found on U.S. Highway 60 2.1 miles east from State Highway 123, which is scheduled for a pavement rehabilitation project on ODOT's 8-Year Plan.



The 2-foot black square with the white chevron (or V) is used for LIDAR imaging, which stands for "Light Detection and Ranging" or "Light, Imaging, Detection and Ranging.”