Posted: Aug 18, 2017 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2017 10:23 AM

Ben Nicholas

Charges have been dismissed against a Bartlesville man who was in court in December. The state moved to dismiss the charges of Darvin Dwain Krueger in April.

The case stemmed from an OSBI report in December, and court appearances started in January lasting until April.

Krueger had his case dismissed without costs and without prejudice.