Posted: Aug 18, 2017 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2017 2:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

Pawhuska Public Schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. The Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 is currently monitoring the building and surrounding area to assist the State Fire Marshal to determine when a possible school start date may be considered, and state and federal officials will be present at a Town Hall, on Monday at the Pawhuska Community Center, 520 Lynn Ave., Pawhuska, OK, 6:00 p.m., to share information and provide answers to the community at large.



In one of the first steps of action, a gas well that is located on the softball athletic field will be plugged by the authority and jurisdiction of the Osage Minerals Council, with financial assistance from the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management.



The Pawhuska Public Schools will continue to provide updates as they become available. The School District would also like to express appreciation for the concerns regarding the Pawhuska Public School community provided by the leadership of our tribal, state, and federal partners.