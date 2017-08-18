Posted: Aug 18, 2017 3:24 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2017 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Lt. Governor Todd Lamb visited Bartlesville on Friday to meet with several local entities like Bartlesville Radio, and to also speak at a forum at Tri County Tech. Lamb opened by explaining his background as a Secret Service Agent and how that could help him as a future governor.

Lamb took questions from audience members at the forum. He answered questions on the Turnpike Authority and what he believed it took to get people to go to work. Lamb also shared some of his thoughts on what needs changed.

Lamb closed by telling a story of how he learned to stand strong and stick to the plan when he was in the Secret Service. You can listen to his interview on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 by going here