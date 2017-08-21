Posted: Aug 21, 2017 2:11 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2017 2:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County courthouse on Monday facing multiple charges. Ethan Rich is being charged with felony vehicle theft, obstructing an officer and driving without a valid license.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to call about a stolen GMC pickup truck carrying a trailer. The vehicle was last seen being driven on Adams Boulevard but was found abandoned on 8th Street. Rich was allegedly fleeing on foot when he encountered another officer on Southeast Wyandotte. The officer told Rich to stop but he continued to flee until the officer deployed his Taser and placed him under arrest.

Rich is scheduled to appear in court next on September after pleading not guilty to all counts. No bond was set.