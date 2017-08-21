Posted: Aug 21, 2017 2:36 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2017 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Thousands of people from all of over the country flocked to certain areas to get the best view of Monday’s eclipse. Central Missouri was one of those hot spots where the totality of the eclipse could be seen.

Bartlesville resident Joe Rovenstine traveled over four hours to Lathrop, Missouri to get a prime view. Rovenstine tells us what he saw.

While cloud cover infringed on the view slightly it was still a sight to be seen. Eclipse junkies will have to hold out until 2024 when the next total eclipse is supposed to occur.