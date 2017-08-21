Posted: Aug 21, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2017 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

Pawhuska Public Schools has canceled school since Thursday due to a methane gas purge site that was found at the high school. The meeting has several state agencies scheduled to give reports and updates, including Robert Singletary, from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, Adam Adams, from the Environment Protection Agency, Tim Baker, from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, A State Fire Marshall, and representatives from the Oklahoma Health Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Mary Fallin issued A State of Emergency so that aquisitions can be made if need be to cap the leak. The issue lasts for 30 days.