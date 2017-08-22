Posted: Aug 22, 2017 11:30 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2017 11:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met at their bi-weekly meeting on Monday night. In their first big item of business, a request was made to the council that a property be alloowed to leave their garage extended three feet onto city property. Some discussion was had, but City Manager Kevin Trease suggested to allow this with two contingencies. One, that the building will be renovated so that it meets every inspection code in the city, and two, that if it should ever be damaged for any reason more than 50-percent, the structure be torn down and moved so it is not on the city property. One concerned citizen raised issue, but the city was able to resolve his question, and they approved the item.

The council again heard recommendations for a street name, and again tabled that item until the next meeting.

Finally, the city voted and appointed Ashley Clark as the new Councilwoman for Ward Three. Her swearing in will be at the next meeting.

All other items were approved. The Dewey City Council will meet again in two weeks at Dewey City Hall.