Posted: Aug 22, 2017 11:32 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2017 11:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Monday night. There were no items to take action on in the meeting. However, a citizen wanted to note that she was appreciative of the city for patching the roads around her neighborhood and town.

There were no items to be approved, but the minutes from the last meeting were accepted.