Posted: Aug 22, 2017 12:42 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2017 12:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

Another business in Bartlesville could be adding a new facility soon. According to Bartlesville Development Authority CEO David Wood, Service & Manufacturing Company could be looking into finding a new home in the area.

Wood spoke about the project on a City Matters program, where he also made note that most of job growth happens within a community.

You can listen to the entire program by going here