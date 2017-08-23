Posted: Aug 23, 2017 3:07 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2017 3:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Pawhuska Public Schools have announced that they are scheduled to begin classes on Monday, August 28.



The Pawhuska school administration will be contacting staff regarding specific information about the time all building personnel will be available to prepare for the start of school on Monday. In a statement released by the State Fire Marshall, Terry Ferrel, “According to the EPA there is not a current air quality hazard at the high school. Please be advised that the high school can be inhabited at your pleasure.”



The Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 conducted air sampling and all levels were below EPA screening level for hazardous chemicals. EPA is continuing to conduct real-time air monitoring in the building and surrounding area to assist the State Fire Marshal. To date, all air monitoring levels have also been below EPA screening levels for hazardous chemicals.



The Pawhuska Public Schools would like to give recognition to the tribal, state, and federal agencies that have assisted during the gas leak challenges.



The Pawhuska Public School's website has information posted about bus routes, school start times, and the school handbooks.