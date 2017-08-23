Posted: Aug 23, 2017 3:42 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2017 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced those who will serve on the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse.



Attorney General Hunter, Gov. Mary Fallin, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Temp Mike Schulz selected the members of the commission after the passage of Senate Concurrent Resolution 12 in May.



The nine-member commission, chaired by Attorney General Hunter, contains members from the medical community, law enforcement, private sector businesses and a member from the Oklahoma House, Senate and includes two members as advisers. District Attorney for Washington and Nowata Counties, Kevin Buchanan, and president of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, was selected to the Commission.



The main areas of focus will be on prevention, intervention, education, treatment, law enforcement and rehabilitation. The goal of the commission is to release its findings and suggestions for potential legislation in the weeks leading up to the 2018 legislative session.