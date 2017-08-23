Posted: Aug 23, 2017 4:04 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2017 4:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

BSA In Bartlesville 8/23/17 5PM Ben





The Boy Scouts of America has a strong presence not only around the nation, but in Bartlesville as well. District Executive Ken White from the Cherokee Area Council came by on a Community Connection program on Wednesday to share how boys can get involved with one of the worlds best organizations.



958BSA (58 sec)



The BSA will be gearing up for their annual popcorn sales later on this fall. White says that 70-percent of popcorn sales money will go back to the local area. Scouts will be out in their uniform going door-to-door later on in the fall, as well as setting up tables for Troop sales at local areas as well.



For the complete interview, you can go to our website at bartlesvilleradio.com. You can also go to the councils website at cherokeebsa.org







