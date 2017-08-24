Posted: Aug 24, 2017 3:18 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2017 3:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Young Professionals of Bartlesville donated more than $6,000 in proceeds from HOT Street Party to On the Rock Ministries. The 14th annual HOT Street Party was hosted in late June. The free community event featured live music, kid zones, food trucks, and fellowship. Sponsors included: Doenges Family of Autos, DSR, Safari Smiles, and Truity Credit Union, Arrowhead Vet Clinic, Arvest Bank, and Phillips 66 Employee Resource Group.

Young Professionals of Bartlesville seeks to make Bartlesville a better place to live, work, and play. YPB provides avenues for young adults to connect with their community through volunteer efforts, participate in professional development, and network at monthly coffee meetings and socials. YPB is an affiliate of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.ypbartlesville.com or go to the Young Professionals of Bartlesville Facebook page.