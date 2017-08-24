Posted: Aug 24, 2017 12:30 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2017 12:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville's Spring and Fall clean-up coupon program has been suspended. According to Public Works Director Keith Henry, the city liked it, but the program was not cost effective.



That program allowed residents to dispose of trash or items at the Osage Landfill during a time frame with no additional cost. When asked about what the future holds, Henry said they are looking at different ideas and other ways to find a way to keep the convenience but cut the cost.



This suspension does not apply to the leaf and grass collections.