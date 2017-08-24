Posted: Aug 24, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2017 3:12 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Chance Wallace is facing multiple charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Wallace was found sleeping in his car by a Washington County Sheriff’s officer. The officer had observed a round steel object and a hunting knife on Wallace’s lap while he was sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The officer asked Wallace to exit his vehicle and more paraphernalia fell out on to the street. At that time the officer searched the vehicle and obtained six individual bags containing small amounts of marijuana and another bag with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Wallace’s next court date is set for September 1. His bond was set at $5,000.