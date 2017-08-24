News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 24, 2017 4:05 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2017 4:28 PM
Matoka Bridge Opening
The sun was out and a crowd gathered at the opening ceremony of the Matoka Bridge on Thursday afternoon. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap was joined by Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. in the ceremony to complete and open the bridge. Officials from the Cherokee Nation, Washington County, and even Senator Julie Daniels and Representatives Travis Dunlap and Earl Sears were gathered as Dunlap spoke about his new bridge.
Secretary Hoskin Jr. stated during the ceremony that it is important to be partners and get positive work done for the communities.
Secretary Hoskin Jr. also noted that this might seem like a small project to some, but it means a big difference in quality of life.
Commissioner Dunlap and Secretary Hoskin Jr. celebrated by cutting a ceremonial ribbon opening the bridge officially. Commissioner Dunlap wanted to thank every person who was a part of the project, no matter how big or small, including Emma Lou Grey whos dirt from her land was used in the project.
