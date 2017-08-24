Posted: Aug 24, 2017 9:46 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2017 9:46 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers host Adair in the opening game on the 2017 season. Dewey head coach Tyler Caid is entering his second season on the job after going 5-5 last season.

The Doggers will look to avenge a 76-36 loss in last year's opener. Coach Caid knows the defensive effort needs to be ramped up this year. Here's coach Caid on want he wants to see from his defense tonight.

The Bulldoggers offense will led by senior Quarterback Blake Timmons who accounted for 23 touchdowns in 2016. Senior tailback Faylon Kight will be tasked with replacing last year's 2,000-yard rusher Hunter Brewer. Kight will be aided by five returning offensive linemen three of whom are seniors.

The Warriors ended last season at 12-2 after making an impressive run in to the 2A State Semifinals. Since the start of the 2012 season Adair has lost just seven games.

Tonight's opener will kickoff at 7 p.m. The Bulldogger broadcast can be heard on KRIG 104.9 FM with Max Gross and Tim Howell. Also streaming on BartlesvilleRadio.com and the Bartlesville Radio App.