Posted: Aug 24, 2017 10:35 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2017 10:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tri County Tech is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2017 and hosted a gathering on Thursday evening to honor the occasion. Among several guest speakers, the history of Tri County Tech was told from it's humble beginnings, to more than 600 students enrolled currently.

Superintendent and CEO, Lindel Fields spoke during the ceremony before unveiling two special announcements. Fields says that Tri County Tech set a goal to become a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which means that they have to become an institution viable enough to get a site visit. Fields anounced that on Wednesday, they got that site visit.

Fields then directed the audience outside where an unveiling of a new piece of art to honor their 50 years. Named "Hope" the art commemorates the saving of lives from the beginning of Tri County Tech to now.