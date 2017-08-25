Posted: Aug 25, 2017 12:40 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2017 12:40 PM

Ben Nicholas

Netflix has announced that Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas will be the featured college on the upcoming season of the award-winning, Last Chance U.

The series chronicles the lives of football players at the junior college level, many of whom have struggled socially or academically at their previous Division I colleges en-route to chasing their dreams of playing professional football.

ICC head coach Jason Brown, is entering his second year at ICC where he turned around a program that had just two winning seasons in 30 years. Brown finished his first year with the Pirates with a 5-4 record and has higher expectations this year.

Brown’s recruiting efforts, and track record of helping players reach the next level, have landed him some highly coveted players, including former top high school recruit, Tramonda Moore, an offensive lineman from Oklahoma City, and former Florida State QB, Malik Henry.

It is uncertain which players will be featured in the series, but production has begun in Independence and the narrative for year three of Last Chance U will continue to develop throughout the season.

The Pirate’s season kicks off 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 with a home opener at Shulthis Stadium against Iowa Western.

