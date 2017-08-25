Posted: Aug 25, 2017 12:45 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2017 12:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

District 29 State Senator Julie Daniels is one of seven members of the Oklahoma State Senate who have co-authored legislation to increase transparency and accountability among state agencies receiving allocations of 100 million dollars or more.



Senate Bill 875 requires the legislature to review individual agency budgets line by line with authority to make changes to how or where an agency spends some of its allocated dollars. The budget limiting process was the accepted practice until 2009.



Senator Daniels says the bill will return legislators to their proper role as stewards of the expenditure of taxpayer dollars. Daneils says she believes the authority and the work it will require her to do will make her a better appropriator. She goes on to says a better understanding of the separate parts of an agency budget will make legislators and agency directors better partners in spending tax dollars most effectively.

