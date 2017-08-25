Posted: Aug 25, 2017 12:48 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2017 12:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

Dorea and Kevin Potter and Richard Adee are the inaugural selections as Free Enterprise Fellows in the Keating Center Pioneers Hall of Fame as part of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Foster Bonanza. The designation will be given to celebrate key individuals who have been pioneers in the marketplace, the community, and in the Church. The Pioneers are defined as individuals who are leaders that “open or prepare –a way, a business or organization—and then set the stage for occupation or development by others”.

The Potters are long time members of the Bartlesville community and have been pioneers in the field of radio from the start. Kevin and Dorea married and owned and operated their first radio stations in Illinois before moving to Bartlesville where they now operate several stations and have started additional business ventures in cellular towers and more. They both have been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) since college, have served on dozens of community boards and contributed greatly to the life of the community. Kevin currently serves on OKWU’s Foundation Board and Dorea is the force behind the Stonecroft Women’s Ministry for Bartlesville and involved in many other organizations. The Potters are long-time members of Grace Community Church and dear friends of OKWU.

Richard Adee was introduced early to beekeeping by his father and four uncles. Teachers by trade, they stumbled onto beekeeping as a way to supplement teaching salaries during the depression years. He married his high school sweetheart, Alice Bergstrom, in 1959. Together they worked to grow the company, and today, Adee Honey Farms is the largest commercial beekeeping operation in the country. Richard and Alice are long time members of the Linwood Wesleyan Church and Alice served as an OKWU Board of Trustees member for 17 years. Upon her retiring from the Board, her daughter Marla joined as a Trustee in 2010.

To learn more, purchase tickets, or sponsor a table at this year’s Foster Bonanza, visit www.okwu.edu/bonanza.