Posted: Aug 25, 2017 1:03 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2017 1:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

A jury has found Juan Garcia, also known as "Shorty," guilty of Drug Conspiracy. The jury determined that Garcia conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Tulsa and elsewhere. The jury also found the scope of the conspiracy involved at least 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.



On January 26, Tulsa Department Police officers pulled over a Chevrolet truck in which Garcia was a passenger. The truck had been following a Chevrolet Cruze from Oklahoma City, which was transporting three pounds, or approximately 1400 grams, of methamphetamine. TPD officers pulled the Cruze over and found the methamphetamine. TPD officers seized a phone and $19,915 from Garcia's person. TPD officers also discovered three other cellphones in the Chevrolet truck.



TPD officers and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested and interviewed co-conspirators, and extracted data from all of the cellphones seized in this case. From these interviews and data extractions, law enforcement learned that Garcia was the supplier of the three pounds of methamphetamine. Law enforcement also learned that Garcia had been supplying methamphetamine to the other co-conspirators at least as far back as November 2016.



Garcia faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least 5 years supervised release following his release from imprisonment. Garcia also faces deportation to Mexico.