Posted: Aug 28, 2017 10:01 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2017 10:39 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met briefly for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

During the unfinished business portion of the meeting the commissioners continued a discussion on a sales tax resolution plan. Sheriff Sandy Hadley again asked for the sheriff's office to be included in the resolution, but her request was denied. The commissioners approved the resolution to be applied to the roads and bridges of Nowata County.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of four new sheriff's deputies. These new appointments will not have any impact of the county budget as they were already on payroll.

All other items at the meeting were approved. The commissioners will meet again on Tuesday September 5.