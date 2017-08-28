Posted: Aug 28, 2017 10:02 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2017 1:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning, where they signed several deeds for property that was acquired. The commissioners then signed more transportation forms for the Bison Road project.



During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap wanted to thank everyone who came out to the Matoka Bridge ceremony on Thursday.

Finally, in the new business portion of the meeting, Commissioner Mitch Antle presented a request for Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox, to travel down to lead a task force in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will not meet next Monday morning because of Labor Day.

You can aid in the relief for Houston by going here