Posted: Aug 28, 2017 11:11 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2017 11:33 AM

Bill Lynch

Brett Selvidge and the Samaritan EMS annual report contributed to the majority of the meeting of the Osage County Commissioners Monday Morning.

Selvidge provided the commissioners with the final numbers from July as well as the end of year progress report. During the month of July Samaritan saw an increase in calls, 45 in total, which is significantly more than their average of 29.

The majority were transports and most calls come from Barnsdall. Since August last year Samaritan has responded to 340 calls, 299 of which were transport calls. Of the total 340 calls 62 percent came from Barnsdall with the second most, 15 percent, coming from Avant.

Selvidge also noted that the organization has been looking into purchasing a new ambulance for the Barnsdall location however, there is not a set time table, and is currently working with the Office of the Inspector General to have a new membership program approved, but the membership fees will need to match those paid by Barnsdall residents at $10 a month.

Selvidge also noted that the have improved their relationship with Skiatook EMS, which had been strained by the previous EMS service for the Barnsdall Avant region. The Osage County Commissioners will meet again Tuesday to discuss budget proposals.