Posted: Aug 28, 2017 11:26 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2017 4:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has reported a large power outage that covers the city of Dewey. A PSO spokesman has confirmed that power is hoped to be restored by 4 o'clock this afternoon. According to him, three feeders were disconnected. PSO is currently working to connect those to restore power

We spoke with Superintendent Vince Vincent of Dewey Public Schools who says Dewey will remain in school during this outage at this time.