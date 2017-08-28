Posted: Aug 28, 2017 3:53 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 3:13 AM

Ben Nicholas

Phillips 66 announced Monday afternoon that it will contribute $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts arising from Hurricane Harvey and the resultant flooding in southeast Texas.

The donation will support relief efforts throughout southeast Texas, including the greater Houston metropolitan area and Brazoria County. In addition, the company has an employee matching program, which will match employee contributions for disaster relief up to $15,000, and a volunteer grants program which will provide financial donations for volunteer hours provided by Phillips 66 employees.