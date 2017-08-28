News
City of Bartlesville
Lanes Closed On Tuxedo Boulevard
Work on the Tuxedo Boulevard waterline project has started, and lane closures are
expected throughout the months-long project. The outside, westbound lane is currently closed on Tuxedo Boulevard between Cholwell and Pine streets. More lane closures in the area are anticipated once the project gets fully underway.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic, but the project is expected to take four to six months to complete.
