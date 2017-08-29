Posted: Aug 29, 2017 7:10 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 7:10 AM

The shooting death of a woman in June has now resulted in an arrest warrant. Online court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued Monday for Johnie Downey of Pryor. Downey shot his wife, 46 year-old Crista Downey while they were in the front seat of their vehicle at the Bartlesville McAlister's. Initial reports indicated that Downey told police the shot was fired accidentally as the couple was getting into their vehicle after eating.

The warrant charges Downey with first-degree murder. The online record does not indicate that an arrest has been made or when Downey is expected in court.