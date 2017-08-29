Posted: Aug 29, 2017 3:09 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 3:39 PM

Max Gross

A jury found Michael Andrew Norbye guilty in the murder of a four-year old girl in 2015. Norbye was found not guilty on one count of sexual assault stemming from the same incident.

In November of 2015 the child was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Owasso where she was pronounced dead. According to ER physician the child had shown signs of sexual abuse and the police later learned the child had been with Norbye the day before.

The medical examiner’s office reported that there was evidence of severe trauma to the child’s head. There was also evidence of sever e burns to the child’s face and shoulder.

Norbye will face sentencing on this conviction November 7.

Norbye’s girlfriend, the child’s mother, 27-year-old Courtney Le’Ann Hansche will be tried in front of a jury on September 18 facing related charges.