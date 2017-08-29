Posted: Aug 29, 2017 3:18 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 3:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

An affidavit has arisen in the case of a woman who was shot in a McAlisters parking lot in June. Johnie Dean Downey has now been charged with First Degree Murder .



According to the affidavit, investigators responded to the shooting where Downey had originally told officers that the shooting of his wife, Christa Downey, was an accident. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, and according to a source, Downey should be in court on Wednesday for formal arraignments.



No other information on the investigation has been available at this time, however, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, this is not Downey's first incident with the law. A protective order was issued earlier in the year to an unnamed woman, who was not Christa.

