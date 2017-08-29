Posted: Aug 29, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 5:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management announced that Oklahoma is sending swift water rescue teams to Texas to assist in the ongoing Tropical Storm Harvey response efforts.



Fourteen swift water rescue and Urban Search and Rescue teams and one management team from the Oklahoma Disaster Task Force deployed this morning to southeast Texas. The Oklahoma teams consist of 30 boats and 83 personnel including local teams and equipment from Washington County Emergency Management. Locally, WCEM confirmed Tuesday that in addition to the swift water rescue team, a communications team, two rescue boats, and six personnel all from Bartlesville made the journey south to help.

We spoke with Kary Cox who was working in Houston when we called.



Cox says that there is just a lot of work to do.



Additional local organizations responding to the impacted areas include volunteers and two Ambulances from Bartlesville Ambulance and Bartlesville’s local Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent their emergency response vehicle housed in downtown Bartlesville to the Houston Area.



Brittney from the American Red Cross confirmed that 43 volunteers and 10 vehicles from the Oklahoma American Red Cross Chapter have been sent to the Houston Area. She gave one big way for the community to help.



(Photo by Jacob Cox)

