Posted: Aug 29, 2017 3:26 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 3:31 PM
United Way Goal Set
Charlie Taraboletti
The Bartlesville United Way will work to raise $2.4 million. Campaign Chairs Bob and Jill Heinrich announced the 2017 campaign goal Tuesday at the United Way Kickoff.
United Way President and Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Cary told the crowd assembled for the event that they are more than fund-raisers they are game-changers and hand-raisers. She called the $2.4 million goal a tough goal but she also said the area can do it.
Cary says the funds will support programs of member agencies in Washington and Nowata Counties.
