Posted: Aug 29, 2017 3:26 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 3:31 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville United Way will work to raise $2.4 million. Campaign Chairs Bob and Jill Heinrich announced the 2017 campaign goal Tuesday at the United Way Kickoff.

Cary says the funds will support programs of member agencies in Washington and Nowata Counties.