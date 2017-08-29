Posted: Aug 29, 2017 3:31 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2017 8:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

Walmart Distribution is another local company that is helping in the relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

According to the Walmart Logistics, the Distribution Center in Ochelata has realigned their shipping so that volume can be transferred to other distribution centers.

The center in Houston has been closed, so those shipments will be transferred to another center, who's volume will be transferred to another center. The Ochelata location is a part of that.

This will allow stores and centers closer to the affected area to provide assistance.

(Photo Courtesy of FLINTCO)